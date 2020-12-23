Advertisement

University of Florida takes out full-page ad thanking FSU, others that aided Keyontae Johnson

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during...
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019 file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla.(AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida is saying thank you.

The Gators took out a full page ad in the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday thanking the Florida State community and the medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial for treating and caring for UF forward Keyontae Johnson, after he collapsed during their game against FSU on Dec. 12.

“To Amanda Robinson, Vanessa Fuchs, Ryan Zornes, Erick Casto, Chuck Walsh, Dr. Marylin Cox, Dr. Devin Buston, Dr. Jason Oberste, Dr. Hector Mejia, Dr. William Thompson, Dr. Carlos Campo, Dr. Greg Hartiage, Mark O’ Bryant and the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare team, President Thrasher, Coach Leonard Hamilton and everyone else who stepped up in a moment of crisis and helped care for Keyontae Johnson, Thank You,” the ad, which was also posted on Twitter by the program stated.

“We have an overwhelming sense of gratitude for everyone from Florida State and the Tallahassee community for their quick and careful action. Our schools compete in so many ways, but the rivalry between our institutions is not a rivalry between our people. The ability to set all else aside for the welfare of one student in need of assistance was on full display on December 12th. We are grateful.”

The program also took the time to reach out to those at UF Health Shands and within the UF community for their support and care.

“We all feel a lot of pride at the tremendous expertise and care that has gone into the past 11 days,” said UF. “It has been a reminder that we are surrounded by incredible people here in the Gainesville community and especially at the No. 1 hospital on Florida, UF Health.

“A heartfelt thank you to tall the individuals who stepped up and played a role in caring past could of weeks: Dave Werner, Lynda Tealer, Dr. Juan Aranda, Dr. Jay Clugston, Dr. Mustafa Ahmed, Dr. Williams Miles, Jessica Bell, the ShandCair crew, Ed Jimenez and the UF Health team. Coach Mike White and the men’s basketball staff, Scott Bedner and Joseph Plazza.

“Gator Nation showed once again why it is special, both by the action of these individuals and the way everyone rallied in support of Keyontae. We see you, we hear you, we feel you and we appreciate you.”

Johnson collapsed on the court coming out of a timeout in Tallahassee. He was taken to Tallahassee Memorial to start his treatment and then was transported to UF Health a few fays later.

Ten days later, his parents announced he was released from the hospital.

The Gainesville Sun reported on Tuesday that Johnson was diagnosed with cute myocarditis and will miss the rest of the season. The school has not released a statement following that report.

Florida basketball postponed three games and will return to action on Dec. 30.

