Governor prioritizes at-risk elderly for COVID vaccine rollout

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID vaccine is rolling out and first on the list, per CDC guidance, are healthcare workers and longterm care residents and staff. Instead, Governor Ron DeSantis will prioritize Floridians aged 65 and up.

The move is being applauded by the Florida Hospital Association. With hospitalizations more than doubling since September, Florida hospitals say targeting the elderly will ensure open beds for COVID and non-COVID patients alike. At 4 and a half million, Florida has more people aged 65 and up than any other state.

Under the Governor’s plan, one out of five Floridians will qualify for the vaccine in Phase II.

