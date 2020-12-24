Advertisement

Governor prioritizes at-risk elderly for COVID vaccine rollout

With hospitalizations doubling since September, Florida hospitals say targeting the elderly...
With hospitalizations doubling since September, Florida hospitals say targeting the elderly will ensure open beds for COVID and non-COVID patients alike.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The COVID vaccine is rolling out and first on the list, per CDC guidance, are healthcare workers and longterm care residents and staff. Instead, Governor Ron DeSantis will prioritize Floridians aged 65 and up.

The move is being applauded by the Florida Hospital Association. With hospitalizations more than doubling since September, Florida hospitals say targeting the elderly will ensure open beds for COVID and non-COVID patients alike. At 4 and a half million, Florida has more people aged 65 and up than any other state.

Under the Governor’s plan, one out of five Floridians will qualify for the vaccine in Phase II.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of the location of the shooting.
Shots fired near Old Navy in Gainesville
Adam Mandel was sentenced for three years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend in a...
University of Florida student pleads guilty, sentenced after killing girlfriend in car crash
One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Alachua County.
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Alachua County
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Florida Gators football hit with NCAA violations, Dan Mullen given show-cause

Latest News

UF Health receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
Studies find having COVID-19 may protect against reinfection
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus
Navy veteran survives battle with the deadly COVID-19 virus