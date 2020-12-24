Advertisement

Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75

He was a guitar hero
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including “Mississippi Queen” with the popular band Mountain, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Palm Coast, Fla. He was 75.(Source: AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 at 9:11 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie West, an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several ’70s rock anthems including “Mississippi Queen” with the popular band Mountain, has died. He was 75.

His spokesman Steve Karas said West died Wednesday in Palm Coast, Florida. Karas said West died from cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital.

West battled with health issues in the past few years. In 2011, his lower right leg was amputated in a life-saving operation related to his diabetes.

Rockers like Gene Simmons and Slash showed support for West on social media a day before his death when it was clear he was in dire condition. Paul Stanley called West a “gentle man and guitar hero” on Twitter.

West began his music career in the mid-60s with The Vagrants with his brother Larry West Weinstein, who played bass. The band known as a blue-eyed soul group had a minor hit with “I Can’t Make a Friend” and covered Otis Redding’s “Respect” in 1967.

West stepped out on his own with a solo career, releasing the 1969 album “Mountain,” which was produced by Felix Pappalardi. West and Pappalardi ended up starting the hard rock band Mountain, which was named after West’s debut solo album.

In 1969, Mountain performed an 11-song set at Woodstock before the Grateful Dead. A year later, the band released their biggest hit “Mississippi Queen,” which appeared on numerous movie and TV soundtracks along with video games including Guitar Hero. The song was covered by several artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, W.A.S.P. and Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

Mountain’s song “Long Red” became popular among multiple hip-hop artists including Jay-Z, Kanye West and Nas, who sampled the single. “Theme From An Imaginary Western” was another of the band’s notable songs.

During a Mountain hiatus, West formed the group West, Bruce and Laing along with Cream bassist Jack Bruce and Mountain drummer Corky Laing.

West appeared in films such as “Family Honor” and “Money Pit.” He was a regular guest on the Howard Stern Show. The musician was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

West is survived by his wife, Jenni, whom he married on stage after Mountain’s performance at the Woodstock 40th anniversary concert in Bethel, New York in 2009.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live power line blocks road in High Springs
Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida
A North-Central Florida woman is being charged with aggravated battery after stabbing her...
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex early in the morning on...
Christmas Eve shooting leaves one man dead and investigators with questions
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has identified six officers whose actions they say...
Nashville officers hailed as heroes for evacuating residents during bombing
Investigation into Nashville Bombing continues as eyewitnesses come forward
Eyewitnesses recount Nashville bombing
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on...
Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump refuses to sign bill
FILE - In this June 6, 2000 file photo, Roger Berlind, producer of "Kiss Me, Kate," accept the...
Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90