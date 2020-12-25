Advertisement

FAMU students grant Christmas wishes to students in East Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kaylia Jackson and Myqueal Lewis are Gainesville natives back in town for winter break from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

They feel like there’s no better time than the present to give a present. Since early December they’ve collected toys and donations to give to 8 students total at Metcalfe, Rawlings and Williams elementary in time for Christmas.

“We plan on raising the stakes and doubling the amount of kids we are able to get gifts for next year and we also have a lot of more projects in the works and we want to start doing things for thanksgiving, summer,” added Jackson.

The pair raised more than $2,000 to give each student almost every item on their wish list— including school supplies, winter essentials and a card wishing them a happy holiday season.

“These sponsors who are over these children they got them everything they wanted not heir wishlist and more,” added Lewis. “So when we got the donations we went out to Walmart, five below to get the kids, you know, gloves, underwear and socks preparing them for the winter.”

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live power line blocks road in High Springs
Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida
A North-Central Florida woman is being charged with aggravated battery after stabbing her...
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex early in the morning on...
Christmas Eve shooting leaves one man dead and investigators with questions
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

Griswold Car Replica
Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy
Crewmembers saved four people after their 15 foot boat capsized off the coast of Alaska.
Coast Guard rescues four people off the coast of Alaska
Clean-up begins after Christmas eve storm
Clean-up begins after Christmas eve storm
Young artist sells paintings to help hospitalized children
Young artist sells paintings to help hospitalized children
Rep. Neal Dunn does an interview from his office in Florida.
Rep. Neal Dunn skips vote to override veto due to health concerns