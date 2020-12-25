Gainesville ministry provides food and clothing to homeless

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A warm meal and fresh socks are a luxury many take for granted during the holidays.

Like a well-oiled machine, SOCK Ministry, or Servants of Christ’s Kindness fed the homeless at Gainesville City Hall this evening. Three days a week, the group prepares home cooked meals, gives away clean clothes and sends prayers to the needy.

The group fed around 30 people tonight and gave everyone who needed a pair of clean socks.

