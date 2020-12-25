Advertisement

Gainesville ministry provides food and clothing to homeless

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A warm meal and fresh socks are a luxury many take for granted during the holidays.

Like a well-oiled machine, SOCK Ministry, or Servants of Christ’s Kindness fed the homeless at Gainesville City Hall this evening. Three days a week, the group prepares home cooked meals, gives away clean clothes and sends prayers to the needy.

The group fed around 30 people tonight and gave everyone who needed a pair of clean socks.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live power line blocks road in High Springs
Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida
A North-Central Florida woman is being charged with aggravated battery after stabbing her...
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex early in the morning on...
Christmas Eve shooting leaves one man dead and investigators with questions
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

Griswold Car Replica
Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy
Crewmembers saved four people after their 15 foot boat capsized off the coast of Alaska.
Coast Guard rescues four people off the coast of Alaska
Officials in Bradford County are working with the National Weather Service to determine if a...
Possible tornado causes damage in Bradford County during Christmas Eve storm
The heart failure team sponsored the families for the holidays. The families were chosen...
UF Health team sponsors local families in need
UF Health team sponsors families in need
UF Health team sponsors families in need