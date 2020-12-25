Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Many Christmas lights were out Thursday night. The damage caused by the storm left many in North Central Florida without power.

In Gainesville, Gainesville Regional Utilities reported thousands of customers without power. Many in the surrounding areas also experienced outages.

In High Springs, power lines were knocked down. NW County road 236 was blocked for hours by a live wire.

In Columbia County, high winds re-arranged resident Patrick Kardish’s back yard. The winds threw furniture across his property.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.