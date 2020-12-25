Advertisement

President-elect Biden wishes ‘happiness and health’ to all in Christmas message

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(Gray News) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden shared a video Christmas morning, wishing all Americans “peace, joy, health and happiness this season.”

Joe Biden acknowledged that it has been “a very difficult year” for many people and urged Americans to care for one another.

“We’re reminded we’re on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can, and to be a source of help and hope to friend and stranger alike,” he said.

Jill Biden expressed sympathy for those who are mourning the loss of loved ones this holiday season.

She also thanked frontline and essential workers for their work during the pandemic, and researchers and scientists for their efforts in finding a vaccine.

The Bidens said they have limited their family holiday celebration and urged Americans to do the same.

They expressed hope that next holiday season Americans will be able to reunite and celebrate with a newfound appreciation.

“Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won’t be forever and brighter days are coming soon,” Jill Biden said.

