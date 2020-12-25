Young artist sells paintings to help hospitalized children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With each painting sold by 11-year-old Grace Strickland, more gifts are given to children staying at UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital this Christmas.

Grace raised $1,000 to buy those gifts. She did it by auctioning off her own original art pieces online.

“It’s really nice to knowing how much people actually do like my art,” said Grace.

The reason why she sells her art, however, isn’t just because she likes to paint. She is one of four children in her family, two of which have to make frequent trips to Shands due to a genetic condition that can affect multiple organs.

“There’s a lot of kids at the hospital and I see my brother, he seems so happy when he gets toys or my sister,” said Grace. “I just hope they have something to do even though they are stuck in the hospital.”

Grace’s mother, Dawn Strickland, said each gift can make a huge difference in a Childs stay at the hospital.

“I’ve seen the impact it has on my four-year-old, even on my 16-year-old and it breaks the ice I mean you think ‘oh it’s just a present,’ but it’s so much more than that,” said Dawn. “They receive art sets, for example, they get some something to do while they’re in the hospital.”

Dawn said the back of her SUV was completely full of gifts as they made their way to the hospital.

Gainesville girl raises money for hospitalized children (GRACE STRICKLAND)

“That’s the meaning of Christmas. It’s a gift,” said Dawn. “If this is just one small way of saying Merry Christmas if this is the least you can do then I think it brings joy to us and them.”

As far as what’s next for Grace, she said she plans to make this an annual Christmas tradition.

