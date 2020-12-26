Clean-up begins after Christmas eve storm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storms rolled across North-Central Florida on Christmas eve, forcing people to clean-up debris along with wrapping paper on Christmas morning.

“Trees all over the place,” according to Anita Nemeth, a resident of Woodside Villas. She was walking into a church for a Christmas service when the storm started, and the scene when she returned home was a mess.

“I pulled into the driveway, and it was like, it’s all branches. You can’t see, and so we turned around, and we went to park in the field across the street.”

Luckily no one was injured, and the damage can be fixed.

“We are thankful that’s all that was done really and truly. Trees, that’s fine. It’s going to cost us to clean it all up, and everything, but nobody got hurt, only a couple of cars got damaged, and so be it.”

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and mother nature was preparing to strike. Nemeth said this was fitting for 2020.

“I guess the only thing I can say is it’s 2020. Why would you have a normal Christmas eve, right.”

They have begun to clean up the debris, and Nemeth expects for it to continue on Sunday.

