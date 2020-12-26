Coast Guard rescues four people off the coast of Alaska

YAMANI ISLETS, Alaska (CNN) - The Coast Guard made a Christmas Day rescue.

Crewmembers saved four people after their 15-foot boat capsized off the coast of Alaska. They were able to get ashore before the Coast Guard arrived.

A friend called the Coast Guard because the boaters were overdue.

A Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted a 50-year-old woman and her three kids, ages 21, 17 and 13.

The helicopter took them to Air Station Sitka where they are in stable condition.

