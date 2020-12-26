Possible tornado causes damage in Bradford County during Christmas Eve storm

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Bradford County are working with the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado touched down on Christmas Eve.

Bradford County Emergency Management officials say they received reports of heavy damage in the area of South East SR 100 south of Starke.

They say the damage reports were in a linear pattern and close together, suggesting a possible tornado.

