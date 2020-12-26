Advertisement

Possible tornado causes damage in Bradford County during Christmas Eve storm

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Bradford County are working with the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado touched down on Christmas Eve.

Bradford County Emergency Management officials say they received reports of heavy damage in the area of South East SR 100 south of Starke.

They say the damage reports were in a linear pattern and close together, suggesting a possible tornado.

Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Friday, December 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Live power line blocks road in High Springs
Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida
A North-Central Florida woman is being charged with aggravated battery after stabbing her...
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Polk County deputies arrested Jorge Ortiz and Chanthan Khouleanghak for their part in...
Suspected crime ring busted for possibly stealing millions of dollars in Walmart merchandise
A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex early in the morning on...
Christmas Eve shooting leaves one man dead and investigators with questions
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline

Latest News

Griswold Car Replica
Family drives replica ‘Griswold’ car through Virginia to spread Christmas joy
Crewmembers saved four people after their 15 foot boat capsized off the coast of Alaska.
Coast Guard rescues four people off the coast of Alaska
The heart failure team sponsored the families for the holidays. The families were chosen...
UF Health team sponsors local families in need
UF Health team sponsors families in need
UF Health team sponsors families in need