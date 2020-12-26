Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her nephew during an argument.

According to Alachua County Sheriffs Deputies, 65-year-old Sara Harris said her nephew, 40-year-old Randall Hutchinson destroyed property in her home. She threatened to throw his belongings outside if he did not stop. The arrest report states she then threatened to stab him if he did not stop.

Harris said her nephew wrapped his arms around her, pulled her outside, and they both fell to the ground, with Hutchinson landing on top. Deputies said, after not getting up, Harris started stabbing her nephew.

Hutchinson said this issue was related to drugs. He told deputies his aunt became mad he was not leaving with his personal belongings fast enough, and the two became “tangled,” and then his aunt started stabbing him.

Both deny that Hutchinson every touched his aunt other than having his arms wrapped around her.

Deputies saw injures on the side and back of Hutchinson’s head, back of his neck, and on his back.

