GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A team at UF Health made sure 16 families had a very merry Christmas.

The heart failure team sponsored families for the holidays. The families were chosen through Catholic Charities and the Alachua County School Board for having experienced hardship this year.

A few patients also joined in helping with gift-wrapping.

The heart failure team on Unit 66, led by the cardiology team, raised money to sponsor 16 families for the holidays. The... Posted by UF Health on Thursday, December 24, 2020

