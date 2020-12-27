Advertisement

1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting during music video filming in Mass.

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — Six people were shot, one of them fatally, while filming a music video near Boston, police said Sunday.

Police found the six victims Saturday scattered along a dead-end street, Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec said. Kmiec said Sunday morning that one man died and one was in critical condition. The five wounded men were expected to survive, he said.

Details on the nature of the music video, including the artist, weren’t available Sunday.

Kmiec said it’s not yet clear what caused the shooting, and the investigation continues. No arrests were made as of Sunday morning, and the names of the men have not been released. The investigation has been handed over to the prosecutor’s office, Kmiec said.

Travis Lorini, 30, told the Boston Globe that he heard a barrage of gunfire and smelled gunpowder.

“Just seemed like someone held the trigger down and let all the bullets out at once. It sounded faster than a book of fireworks,” he said.

Lynn is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Boston.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
A North-Central Florida woman is being charged with aggravated battery after stabbing her...
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Live power line blocks road in High Springs
Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday,...
No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
Vehicle crash traps passenger inside
Vehicle crash traps passenger inside