A.C.H.D. anticipates COVID-19 vaccine shipment; Seniors able to register

Alachua County residents 65 and older can sign up to receive the first of two doses
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seniors in Alachua County can now register to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alachua County Health Department anticipates receiving its first shipment of the vaccine this week.

Registration is available to residents age 65 and older.

“This represents a significant milestone in our community’s response to this global pandemic,” stated Paul Myers, Administrator of the Alachua County Health Department.

Individuals who wish to sign up for the first of two doses online can click here to register.

Individuals can also call (352) 334-8810, 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week to register to receive the vaccine.

Registration requires your name, date of birth, phone number, and address. A representative from the Alachua County Health Department will contact registrants once vaccine availability is confirmed to provide vaccination time and location.

