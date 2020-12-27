Advertisement

Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Coronavirus vaccines starting to become more widely available to older people in North Central Florida. The Alachua County Health Department is taking requests for people wanting to take Moderna’s vaccine.

The department has a form for people over the age of 65 to request the vaccine.

Click here for the form.

Gainesville & Alachua County!! Pre-request COVID-19 vaccines! Only people over 65 years old per the Governor's order. Follow: https://bit.ly/3poKoWN

Posted by Commissioner David Arreola on Saturday, December 26, 2020

Currently, Alachua County is leading the region in vaccinations with more than 5,000 total as of Saturday. Marion County has reported nearly 1,000. The numbers are significantly lower for other North Central Florida counties. Dixie County has reported just ten vaccinations.

For the county by county report click here.

