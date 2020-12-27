Christmas Eve tornado injures two in Bradford County according to the National Weather Service

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down in Bradford County on Thursday evening.

Bradford County Fire Rescue Crews say the twister left a line of destruction from the area US highway 301 S to SE county road 100A. They said the tornado came to a stop near SE125th terrace.

NWS officials say two people were injured in the storm. The tornado is being classified as an EF-1 with 105 mile-per-hour winds.

NWS tornado report in Bradford County (National Weather Service)

