Christmas Eve tornado injures two in Bradford County according to the National Weather Service
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down in Bradford County on Thursday evening.
Bradford County Fire Rescue Crews say the twister left a line of destruction from the area US highway 301 S to SE county road 100A. They said the tornado came to a stop near SE125th terrace.
NWS officials say two people were injured in the storm. The tornado is being classified as an EF-1 with 105 mile-per-hour winds.
