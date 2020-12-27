Advertisement

Christmas Eve tornado injures two in Bradford County according to the National Weather Service

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down in Bradford County on Thursday evening.

Bradford County Fire Rescue Crews say the twister left a line of destruction from the area US highway 301 S to SE county road 100A. They said the tornado came to a stop near SE125th terrace.

NWS officials say two people were injured in the storm. The tornado is being classified as an EF-1 with 105 mile-per-hour winds.

NWS tornado report in Bradford County
NWS tornado report in Bradford County(National Weather Service)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
A North-Central Florida woman is being charged with aggravated battery after stabbing her...
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Live power line blocks road in High Springs
Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

Vehicle crash traps passenger inside
Vehicle crash traps passenger inside
The home page of the Alachua County Health Department with a link for seniors to register for...
A.C.H.D. anticipates COVID-19 vaccine shipment; Seniors able to register
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Holiday drive-thru tour supports animals at a local wildlife refuge
Holiday drive-thru tour supports animals at a local wildlife refuge
Hard Freeze Warnings in effect
AJ Overnight Forecast