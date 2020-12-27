Gainesville hosts new two-day New Year’s celebration event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ringing in the New Year will be different this year in Gainesville.

The city is replacing their traditional end-of-year fireworks show with two days of festivities. The “Singing In the New Year” family friendly event at Depot Park will last two days starting on Friday.

Activities begin at noon with a children’s sing-a-long, a live DJ and snow machines. There will be chalk art stations and food tucks set up. Sanitizing stations will be available and social distancing is encouraged.

