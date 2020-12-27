Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is searching for a man they said walked into a hair store and shot an employee.

On Saturday, officers said a black man 50 to 60 years old walked into the Cosmo Prof beauty supply store around 8:00 AM and demanded money. He then took a female employee to the back of the store and shot her in the back.

The employee was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

GPD said they are looking for a man around 6′3, slender, and has a raspy sounding voice. They believe the suspect was driving a 10-year-old white sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD or Crime Stoppers.

