Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is searching for a man they said walked into a hair store and shot an employee.

On Saturday, officers said a black man 50 to 60 years old walked into the Cosmo Prof beauty supply store around 8:00 AM and demanded money. He then took a female employee to the back of the store and shot her in the back.

The employee was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

GPD said they are looking for a man around 6′3, slender, and has a raspy sounding voice. They believe the suspect was driving a 10-year-old white sedan, possibly a Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD or Crime Stoppers.

