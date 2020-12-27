Holiday drive-thru tour supports animals at a local wildlife refuge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation holiday drive-thru tour is roughly 20-minutes. During the tour, you will see various animals, including Henry, who is 39 and a half years old and holds the title of the world’s oldest living Indian Male, Rhino. Plus, you will have the opportunity to see lions, tigers, and spotted hyenas.

“Cheetahs, maned wolves, a lot of unusual animals that you wouldn’t normally see” are some of the other animals you will see, according to Christine Janks, the President of Carson Springs.

This covid friendly tour brings joy to the unique friends living at the park.

“The animals love the attention. Our animals are very confident and self-assured, and happy here. They like the entertainment of looking at the people. The people like the entertainment of looking at the animals.”

Janks said these types of tours are essential to the livelihood of the animals.

“Zoos and animal parks are essential to these animals survival in the wild because people don’t donate and care about preserving the lives of endangered species of which we have many if they don’t see them alive and form an emotional connection. Coming out here, seeing the animals, the guides are happy to tell people about the animals, and they learn a lot of details. Particularly on our walking tour, and that gets people interested in conserving these animals on our earth.”

When people go to Carson springs, they are directly supporting the animals.

“We are totally funded by individual donations and tour visits. We don’t get any state or federal funding. Your donations are what keeps us going here, and we really appreciate your support.”

To find out more about Carson Springs and the drive-thru tour, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.