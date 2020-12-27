No device found in 2nd truck parked in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Tennessee says federal and state authorities did not discover a device after checking a “suspicious” box truck parked at a convenience store outside of Nashville.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Sunday night that dispatchers received a call about the white box truck parked at a market in Rutherford County at around 10:30 a.m. Officials say it was playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Law enforcement officials shut down a section of highway in neighboring Wilson County as authorities sent out a robot to investigate.

“No device was detected,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Officials say the driver left the parking lot and was pulled over and detained by authorities.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the investigation is ongoing.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says specialists worked with the state highway patrol at the scene. The FBI and other local agencies also assisted.

