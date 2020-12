GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews prevented a blaze from spreading after an RV caught fire.

Crews say they responded to a fire on Northwest 35th Avenue. When they arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Earlier, units were dispatched to the 21000 block of NW 35th Avenue for reports of an RV on fire. Firefighters arrived... Posted by Bradford County Fire Rescue on Saturday, December 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.