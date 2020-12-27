Advertisement

Vehicle crash traps passenger inside

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle crash near Southeast 11th Avenue and Southeast 13th Street early on Sunday morning.

The vehicle appears to have hit a tree, entrapping one of the four passengers.

Due to the vehicle’s significant damage, it took crews 30 minutes to free the person from the car.

Once freed all four of the people in the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands, two with life-threatening injuries.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
A North-Central Florida woman is being charged with aggravated battery after stabbing her...
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Live power line blocks road in High Springs
Power outages, damage caused by Christmas Eve storm in North Central Florida
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

The home page of the Alachua County Health Department with a link for seniors to register for...
A.C.H.D. anticipates COVID-19 vaccine shipment; Seniors able to register
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Hawthorne woman charged after stabbing her nephew on Christmas Eve
Holiday drive-thru tour supports animals at a local wildlife refuge
Holiday drive-thru tour supports animals at a local wildlife refuge
Hard Freeze Warnings in effect
AJ Overnight Forecast