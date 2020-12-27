Vehicle crash traps passenger inside

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle crash near Southeast 11th Avenue and Southeast 13th Street early on Sunday morning.

The vehicle appears to have hit a tree, entrapping one of the four passengers.

Due to the vehicle’s significant damage, it took crews 30 minutes to free the person from the car.

Once freed all four of the people in the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands, two with life-threatening injuries.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

