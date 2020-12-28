Advertisement

20 new species found, and long-lost species rediscovered, in Bolivian Andes

Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.
Mercedes robber frogs are extremely rare, but were found in the Bolivian Andes.(Source: Conservation International/Trond Larsen/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists announced the discovery of 20 new species in the Bolivian Andes. They also found plants and animals not seen in decades.

The findings were made on a 14-day expedition in March 2017 by the nonprofit environmental group Conservation International.

Among the discoveries: new butterfly and orchid species, the mountain fer-de-lance viper, Bolivian flag snake and Lilliputian frog, which is just 1 centimeter long.

The team rediscovered four species thought to be extinct, including the devil-eyed frog, which is black with deep red eyes, which was last seen 20 years ago.

They also found the satyr butterfly, last seen nearly a century ago.

Conservation International said the findings make the case for protecting the area and will help inform sustainable development plans for the region.

The findings were revealed in research published Monday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
Vehicle crash traps passenger inside
Vehicle crash traps passenger inside
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
LIVE: House set to vote on Trump’s $2,000 checks as GOP balks
LIVE: House votes on Trump's $2,000 checks
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition
Biden says there has been "irresponsibility" in transition
Biden says there has been "irresponsibility" in transition
Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida Gators receiver Jacob Copeland tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Cotton Bowl