Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
Vehicle crash traps passenger inside
Vehicle crash traps passenger inside
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Authorities say 1-year-old Amara White died Christmas morning after a hit-and-run driver struck...
Hit-and-run driver strikes stroller; baby dies on Christmas

Latest News

The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
LIVE: House set to vote on Trump’s $2,000 checks as GOP balks
LIVE: House votes on Trump's $2,000 checks
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition
Biden says there has been "irresponsibility" in transition
Biden says there has been "irresponsibility" in transition
Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) runs a pass pattern during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida Gators receiver Jacob Copeland tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Cotton Bowl