Columbia County opens up applications for COVID-19 vaccines

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Certain Columbia County residents can now apply for the COVID-19 vaccine.

According the county health department website, those over the age of 65 can fill out THIS FORM to receive the Moderna covid vaccine.

For those without internet access, you can also put your name on the list for the vaccine by calling 386-758-1068 - you’ll need to provide your name, date of birth and address.

