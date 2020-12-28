Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine registration open for ages 65+ in Alachua, Marion, and Columbia County

By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Counties across North Central Florida are now opening registration for COVID-19 vaccines to the elderly community -- including Alachua, Marion, and Columbia County.

If you’re 65 years old or older and you’re looking to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the best way to do that is to register online.

Alachua County residents can register HERE.

Marion County residents can register HERE.

Columbia County residents can register HERE.

You are encouraged to register online, but if you are unable, call:

Alachua County Health Department at: 352-334-8810

Marion County Health Department at: 352-644-2590

Columbia County Health Department at: 386-406-7006

You might think that calling the Health Department may speed that process, but Health Department leaders say it is actually delaying the process. Some viewers say they were unable to get through all together.

Alachua County Health Department Administrator Paul Myers says it’s because the overwhelming amount of phone calls they’re receiving. Myers advises anyone who is applying for the COVID vaccine, to register online and refrain from calling the department if possible to prevent the influx of calls.

“They will get a call back ... and that call back might be days or more than a week ... It depends on what risk category they’re in and when we have the vaccine available and a time and location set for them to receive it ... but I want everyone to rest assured that we are not sitting on any vaccine here … as soon as we get it we are putting it out there as soon as possible,” Myers said.

So far in Florida, health care workers have received the vaccine, including those at Oak Hammock Retirement Home in Gainesville, where over 130 vaccines were administered.

“So far we’ve had a very smooth process,” said Oak Hammock spokesperson Nickie Doria. “Everyone that we worked with has been very helpful. We had so much support and guidance from our local and state and federal agencies to help us navigate the situation and we feel very hopeful and very grateful to have access to something like this.”

The vaccines are given in two phases. For the Moderna vaccine, the time period between the two phases is 28 days. For the Pfizer vaccine, the time in between is 21 days.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
People over the age of 65 in Columbia, Marion and Alachua counties are now able to apply for...
COVID-19 vaccination application process
thumbnail
New restaurant coming to Tioga Town Center
thumbnail
Teen uses birthday money to buy dog toys for the Human Society of Marion County
GPD warning of phone scam
GPD warning of phone scam