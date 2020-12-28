Florida Gators receiver Jacob Copeland tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Cotton Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 7 Florida will be without four of its top pass catchers for the Cotton Bowl against No. 6 Oklahoma.

Gators redshirt sophomore Jacob Copeland will be unable to play in the game after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Due to testing Covid-19 positive multiple times I will not be playing in a New Year’s 6 bowl game,” Copeland wrote on his Twitter account.

Due to testing Covid-19 positive multiple times I will not be playing in New Year’s 6 bowl game. 🙏🏽 — Jacob Copeland (@JCope1era) December 28, 2020

Copeland joins All-American tight end Kyle Pitts, receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney and reportedly cornerback Marco Wilson to miss the bowl game. Pitts, Grimes and Toney opting out of the game to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, while Wilson has not made the announcement official.

The four pass-catchers accounted for 174 catches for 2,778 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The Cotton Bowl will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday on ESPN.

