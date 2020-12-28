Advertisement

Florida WR Kadarius Toney nominated for national award, praised for versatility

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a 16-yard touchdown as he gets past Missouri...
Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs for a 16-yard touchdown as he gets past Missouri linebacker Devin Nicholson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the Gator football social media accounts, Kadarius Toney is practicing to play in the Cotton Bowl on December 30 against Oklahoma.

This season Toney had 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He has a chance to leave his mark on the Gator history books. He’s 16 yards away from becoming Florida’s first 1000 yard receiver since Taylor Jacobs who wracked up 1,088 in 2002.

K.T. is K.T I think one of the things that’s changed about him this year is that everybody can see is he went from a guy that was a playmaker into a guy that is, in every down and one of the best wide receivers in the country. He’s a return specialist on punting and kick-offs. You can bring him into the backfield and have him run the ball. We haven’t had him throw it a ton, but he might have the strongest arm on the team. He’s become a very technical route runner that has great hands and playmaking ability,” Gator football head coach Dan Mullen said.

Toney is also a finalist for the Paul Hornung award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football. You can vote for Toney online through January 4 here.

