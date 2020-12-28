Gator TE Kyle Pitts voted AP First Team All-American

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was voted a First-Team All-American on Monday by the Associated Press, becoming the first Gator to be voted to the First Team since cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III in 2015.

Pitts’ 12 receiving touchdowns are tied for third in the FBS and he produced the total in just eight games. His 12 touchdowns came on just 43 total receptions as well. He also came within two of matching the SEC single season touchdown record for a tight end.

Pitts has also been named a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award and the Mackey Award.

Pitts has opted out of Florida’s Dec. 30 Cotton Bowl appearance against Oklahoma and has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and receiver Kadarius Toney were both chosen for the Second Team. Toney was voted in as an all-purpose player. Trask was relegated to the Second Team behind Alabama’s Mac Jones, despite leading the FBS with 4,125 yards passing and 43 touchdown passes.

