Gator TE Kyle Pitts voted AP First Team All-American

Record-setting pass catcher was a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses
FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine...
FILE - Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, file photo. The Southeastern Conference championship game features two of the nation’s top playmakers, and neither is a quarterback. Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are the real stars of the league’s most potent offenses. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida tight end Kyle Pitts was voted a First-Team All-American on Monday by the Associated Press, becoming the first Gator to be voted to the First Team since cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III in 2015.

Pitts’ 12 receiving touchdowns are tied for third in the FBS and he produced the total in just eight games. His 12 touchdowns came on just 43 total receptions as well. He also came within two of matching the SEC single season touchdown record for a tight end.

Pitts has also been named a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award and the Mackey Award.

Pitts has opted out of Florida’s Dec. 30 Cotton Bowl appearance against Oklahoma and has declared for the 2021 NFL draft.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and receiver Kadarius Toney were both chosen for the Second Team. Toney was voted in as an all-purpose player. Trask was relegated to the Second Team behind Alabama’s Mac Jones, despite leading the FBS with 4,125 yards passing and 43 touchdown passes.

