Gator WR’s Grimes, Toney to skip Cotton Bowl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney announced on Monday in separate social media statements that they would be skipping Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma to prepare for the NFL draft.

Grimes hauled in nine touchdowns during his senior season among his 38 receptions and 589 yards.

Toney, voted a Second Team All-American all-purpose player on Monday, broke through as an every-down receiver this fall. He totaled 70 catches for 984 yards and ten touchdowns, nearly becoming the first Florida receiver to top 1,000 yards since Taylor Jacobs in 2002.

Minus Grimes, Toney, and also tight end Kyle Pitts, who previously announced his intention to sit out the Cotton Bowl, Florida will be without players who accounted for 31 of the team’s 45 touchdown receptions this season.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.