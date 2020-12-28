Holiday recycling helps those in need celebrate Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tis the season for gift giving and spending time with friends and family, but that’s not the only thing on the to do list.

Trips to the landfill and recycling centers are a plenty as well.

“Anything cardboard, wrapping paper and real trees of course,” Marion County Utilities Engineering Manager, Bob Titterington said.

Real Christmas trees are mulched up and re-used throughout the county, but for artificial trees and other decorations, officials hope you’ll keep those at home, as they can’t be recycled.

All lights, ornaments and tinsel will need to be removed from both fake and real trees before being dropped off at a transfer site. Artificial trees and lights can be disposed of in the metal bins at the recycling centers, which will then be taken to the landfill.

“What you really should be doing with artificial trees is to be re-using it. The best thing is to re-use it from year to year…When it goes into the landfill it’s a permanent disposal. It goes into our landfill, it goes into the ground, it takes up valuable space,” Titterington added.

But if you’re still wanting to get rid of your tree and decorations this year, you might want to consider donating it. You could even help save a life.

If you’re thinking of getting of rid of your Christmas tree or decorations, you might want to consider donating it. At the @iesmarion Thrift Store, all purchases help those in need receive the medication they need. #ShoppingHereSavesLives @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/bIvuIpRQJM — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) December 28, 2020

“All of the proceeds from our thrift store go to fund a prescription drug program out of our Center for Life that helps our homeless and uninsured in Marion County with their prescription drug costs,” Store Manager of the Interfaith Emergency Services Thrift Store, Shannon Pickering said.

At the Interfaith Emergency Services Thrift Store they accept gently used items, with Christmas trees being in high demand, but it wouldn’t be possible without donations coming into the store.

“We’ve seen more of our generous donors. In the last year we have had such high end items that have been donated and it’s absolutely a miracle,” Pickering added.

So even with the holidays coming to a close, there’s still time to make someone’s year sparkle.

Materials accepted at recycling centers can be found here. A list of licensed haulers for unincorporated Marion County can be found here.

