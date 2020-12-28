Advertisement

Holiday recycling helps those in need celebrate Christmas

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tis the season for gift giving and spending time with friends and family, but that’s not the only thing on the to do list.

Trips to the landfill and recycling centers are a plenty as well.

“Anything cardboard, wrapping paper and real trees of course,” Marion County Utilities Engineering Manager, Bob Titterington said.

Real Christmas trees are mulched up and re-used throughout the county, but for artificial trees and other decorations, officials hope you’ll keep those at home, as they can’t be recycled.

All lights, ornaments and tinsel will need to be removed from both fake and real trees before being dropped off at a transfer site. Artificial trees and lights can be disposed of in the metal bins at the recycling centers, which will then be taken to the landfill.

“What you really should be doing with artificial trees is to be re-using it. The best thing is to re-use it from year to year…When it goes into the landfill it’s a permanent disposal. It goes into our landfill, it goes into the ground, it takes up valuable space,” Titterington added.

But if you’re still wanting to get rid of your tree and decorations this year, you might want to consider donating it. You could even help save a life.

“All of the proceeds from our thrift store go to fund a prescription drug program out of our Center for Life that helps our homeless and uninsured in Marion County with their prescription drug costs,” Store Manager of the Interfaith Emergency Services Thrift Store, Shannon Pickering said.

At the Interfaith Emergency Services Thrift Store they accept gently used items, with Christmas trees being in high demand, but it wouldn’t be possible without donations coming into the store.

“We’ve seen more of our generous donors. In the last year we have had such high end items that have been donated and it’s absolutely a miracle,” Pickering added.

So even with the holidays coming to a close, there’s still time to make someone’s year sparkle.

Materials accepted at recycling centers can be found here. A list of licensed haulers for unincorporated Marion County can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
People over the age of 65 in Columbia, Marion and Alachua counties are now able to apply for...
COVID-19 vaccination application process
thumbnail
New restaurant coming to Tioga Town Center
thumbnail
Teen uses birthday money to buy dog toys for the Human Society of Marion County
GPD warning of phone scam
GPD warning of phone scam