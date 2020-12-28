New restaurant coming to Tioga Town Center

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Tioga Town Center is adding a new restaurant.

Rock N’Roll sushi is the latest addition to Town Center. The new 1,950 square foot restaurant is located at 13005 SW 1st Road, Suite 137, Newberry, Fla.

The sushi restaurant, which was founded by husband and wife team, Lance and Gerri Mach, in Mobile, Ala., has expanded to 44 location in eight different states. This latest location will be the first in North Central Florida.

“We hope to offer an approachable and enjoyable sushi experience” said CEO, Chris Kramolis. “We love creating an atmosphere for people to relax and lessen the intimidation-factor for Sushi; we are Sushi Americanized!”

According to the press release, the menu will include homemade wonton, Beef Tataki and Rockin’ Lobster Appetizers, Classic Sushi Rolls, Specialty “Headliner” Sushi Rolls, Nigiri & Sashimi, Hibachi, Desserts, a Kid’s Menu, and much more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rock N’ Roll Sushi to the Town Center” said Cheryl Carroll, Regional Asset Manager for Tioga Town Center and The Flats on behalf of Hankin Group. “Their experience-driven concept and vibrant energy will be a great addition to our community.”

Rock N’ Roll Sushi will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, and will also offer beer, wine, and sake. The restaurant is expected to open by the first quarter of 2021.

