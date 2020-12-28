Russell Report: A lookback at 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The year 2020 is almost over, and a lot of people would say good riddance. I understand. I love history, and this year will go down as one of the most challenging, difficult, and deadly years we as a nation have ever experienced. The year of COVID-19.

But in the midst of COVID-19 and all of its tragedy, and death, and at times the literal stopping of life as we know it in 2020, there were so many heroes. The frontline nurses and doctors who work to the point of exhaustion to treat the sick; total strangers helping people feed their families because of being out of work or unable to work.

Sports had its heroes too. Remember back in March, when everything was shut down? College athletes had their seasons ripped right out from under them, denying possible championship runs and games were literally cancelled in basketball as they played. We didn’t know if we would even have sports. There was great debate as to whether or not we should even try. But the kids wanted to try and we got in a college football season, imperfect as it is. Mistakes were made along the way, games were cancelled and postponed right and left, some leagues didn’t start when others did, but through sheer will and determination games got played. Fall seasons, like for volleyball and soccer, will be played in part in the spring. These athletes and coaches sacrificed, didn’t go home to see their families and suffered through quarantines and persevered. Their resilience and refusal to quit is so uplifting.

In professional sports, we do have an NBA Champion, a Stanley Cup Champion, the LA Dodgers are baseball champions and it looks like we’ll have an NFL Champ and a Super Bowl too. Because they found a way to play through COVID. The Masters took place in the fall, sports calendars got all messed up, but somehow, even though some events had to be cancelled, games got played. And how about you, the fan? Couldn’t tailgate, couldn’t be part of the game day experience, only a few being able to attend a game if at all. It changed the fan experience for sure. Yes, in a year of devastation and heartbreak, we found a way to get through it, and sports, imperfect as they were, helped in that journey in a big way.

So let’s hope 2021 will be a better year. It almost has to be doesn’t it? An early happy new year to you all.

