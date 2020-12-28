Advertisement

The Week Ahead: What stories you need to look out for the week of Dec 28

By James Hamlin
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are all counting down the days until 2020 is behind us, and kids can get ready to go back to school in the new year. Here’s what else you can expect in your week ahead.

On Wednesday, people can learn more about Cynthia Chestnut as she runs for chair of Florida’s Democratic Party. ‘The Circle of Sisters’ will host an information event Wednesday at 7:00PM. They invite people to come and learn more about Chestnut’s qualifications for the position.

People looking for a way to ring in the new year from Thursday night to Friday morning can hit up Celebration Pointe in Gainesville. Their New Year’s Eve Celebration starts at 8:00 PM and lasts until 2021. Featuring an FJ, live music performance by ‘Showtime’ and a champagne toast. Regular tickets are 25 dollars. VIP tickets are 75 dollars, which include beverages and appetizers, along with access to the VIP area.

And on Sunday, a church in High Springs will host the second annual ‘Hair Affair’ offering kids free back-to-school haircuts. Deeper Purpose Community Church will have about 10 to 15 barbers available to cut boys and girls hair. The affair runs from 3:00PM to 5:00PM in the afternoon at the church off of US Highway 441.

You can continue to follow these stories and more through the week on-air and here on our website.

