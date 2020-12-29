Career Source NCFL welcomes new leaders, discusses plans for $4 million budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Career Source North Central Florida-- previously shut down after accusations of a mismanagement of funds, faces a new challenge: getting back to work in the wake of the pandemic.

The organization serves Alachua and Bradford County. The organization’s leaders say the restructuring of the program is their biggest improvement.

“As we move forward now we will be better structured to track the measurements and performance metrics on which our program will be evaluated in regard to its federal and state level funding,” said Dr. Jeffrey Tate, NCFL Workforce Development Chair.

Their annual budget of over $4 million is used for a range of resources for workers and businesses including educational programs to help workers who are displaced to retool their skills-- services they have provided and continue to provide through the pandemic

“We of course like everyone else have moved to virtual services. So we have continued to serve literally thousands and thousands of workers and job requests from businesses to help match the work force and workers with the needs of businesses here in Bradford and Alachua county.”

The state’s unemployment rate was 6.4% in November--steady from the month before, but up 3.6% from a year ago In Alachua County, an average of 185 unemployment claims have been filed every week for the past month. The job of organizations like the career source … to get those numbers back down.

“We provide the workers with opportunities for careers that are capable of supporting a family and we provide our business community with the opportunity to grow and have all the workforce they need that is well trained and well qualified that they need to grow their business.”

As for the future, the new leadership has hope.

“It’s the beginning of the end of the pandemic so we do have hope. From an economic perspective there is tremendous pent up demand and once we get passed and get this pandemic under control, the demand will be there and we will move forward and we will be dealing again with 3.5% unemployment.”

If you’re struggling with unemployment, you can book in person appointments for their locations in stark or Gainesville as well as call to learn about their educational and online services. Leaders announced they will be opening a new american job center in Gainesville with the New Year.

