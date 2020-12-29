COVID-19 vaccination application process

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People over the age of 65 in Columbia, Marion and Alachua counties are now able to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to get your name on the list, all you need to give is some basic information such as your date of birth, phone number and address.

Once eligible residents submit their information on the website, they will be placed in line for a call-back by staff to set an appointment.

Staff will call to schedule a vaccination appointment on a first come, first served basis as vaccines becomes available.

Alachua County residents can register HERE.

Marion County residents can register HERE.

Columbia County residents can register HERE.

While online applications are preferred, another way to apply is over the phone:

Alachua County Health Department: 352-334-8810

Columbia County Health Department: 386-406-7006

Marion County Health Department: 352-644-2590

Health department officials, however, say you can expect long wait times with this method.

