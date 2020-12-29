The Florida Gators’ Cotton Bowl gift bag sums up 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 7 Florida is in Dallas to play in the Cotton Bowl against No. 6 Oklahoma.

As is customary, teams received a bowl gift bag upon checking in on Monday evening, and one can say this gift bag is the perfect survival kit for 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a picture tweeted by Florida Gators Senior team writer, Scott Carter, the Gators received a pulse oximeter, an infrared thermometer, Wet Ones anti-bacterial wipes, Ricola lozenges, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, a Cotton Bowl face mask and some Emergen-C powder.

“Think I will donate this to UF archives when I get back as a history lesson on what a bowl gift bag was like in 2020,” joked Carter.

RELATED STORY: Florida Gators receiver Jacob Copeland tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Cotton Bowl

Think I will donate this to @UF archives when I get back as a history lesson on what a bowl gift bag was like in 2020 ... #Gators pic.twitter.com/3Ev1wmy6oe — Scott Carter (@GatorsScott) December 29, 2020

The bag certainly contains some hot ticket items in 2020.

Florida football on the other hand will hope to continue on their hot streak in New Year’s Six Bowls under Dan Mullen.

According to the Gators head coach, Florida has about 60 scholarship players available for the game.

The team will be missing wide receiver Jacob Copeland after he tested positive for COVID-19, while fellow pass catchers Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney all opted out of the game. UF defensive backs Marco Wilson and Shawn Davis will also not play in the game.

UF quarterback Kyle Trask did travel with the team.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.