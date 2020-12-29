Advertisement

The Florida Gators’ Cotton Bowl gift bag sums up 2020

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No. 7 Florida is in Dallas to play in the Cotton Bowl against No. 6 Oklahoma.

As is customary, teams received a bowl gift bag upon checking in on Monday evening, and one can say this gift bag is the perfect survival kit for 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a picture tweeted by Florida Gators Senior team writer, Scott Carter, the Gators received a pulse oximeter, an infrared thermometer, Wet Ones anti-bacterial wipes, Ricola lozenges, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, a Cotton Bowl face mask and some Emergen-C powder.

“Think I will donate this to UF archives when I get back as a history lesson on what a bowl gift bag was like in 2020,” joked Carter.

RELATED STORY: Florida Gators receiver Jacob Copeland tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Cotton Bowl

The bag certainly contains some hot ticket items in 2020.

Florida football on the other hand will hope to continue on their hot streak in New Year’s Six Bowls under Dan Mullen.

According to the Gators head coach, Florida has about 60 scholarship players available for the game.

The team will be missing wide receiver Jacob Copeland after he tested positive for COVID-19, while fellow pass catchers Kyle Pitts, Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney all opted out of the game. UF defensive backs Marco Wilson and Shawn Davis will also not play in the game.

UF quarterback Kyle Trask did travel with the team.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Patchy fog possible.
AJ Evening Forecast
GPD searching for burglar involved in multiple armed robberies
GPD searching for burglar involved in multiple armed robberies
COVID-19 has claimed yet another life in Ocala-- this time, the life of long time pastor and...
Remembering long time pastor and activist, Rev. Fred Maeweathers Sr.
GPD warn residents of phone scam
GPD warn residents of phone scam
COVID-19 has claimed yet another life in Ocala-- this time, the life of long time pastor and...
Remembering long time pastor and activist, Rev. Fred Maeweathers Sr.