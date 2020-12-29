GPD is looking for two burglary suspects, releases surveillance video
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are looking for two suspects that burglarized a downtown Gainesville business in early November.
GPD released the surveillance video of the burglary on Tuesday in hopes of identifying the two people.
If you know the identity of any of these individuals, please contact GPD Detective Barnes at: 352-642-6121 or barnesst@cityofgainesville.org.
