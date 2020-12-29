GPD searching for burglar involved in multiple armed robberies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating a burglary they believe could be connected to robberies from Dec. 20th.

Police said the suspect stole several hundred dollars from the Hampton Inn & Suites on SE first avenue and Sunoco gas station on E University Ave. on Sunday.

They believe the same suspect is responsible for the Target, Chevron and Dollar General burglaries that took place on Dec. 20th. Officials believe the suspect is a black male, about six feet tall with a medium build.

If you have any information, contact the Gainesville Police Department immediately.

