GPD searching for burglar involved in multiple armed robberies

By Camille Syed
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are investigating a burglary they believe could be connected to robberies from Dec. 20th.

Police said the suspect stole several hundred dollars from the Hampton Inn & Suites on SE first avenue and Sunoco gas station on E University Ave. on Sunday.

They believe the same suspect is responsible for the Target, Chevron and Dollar General burglaries that took place on Dec. 20th. Officials believe the suspect is a black male, about six feet tall with a medium build.

If you have any information, contact the Gainesville Police Department immediately.

