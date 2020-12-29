GPD warning of phone scam

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are warning residents about a phone scam that attempts to defraud money out of victims.

Police say they’ve received local reports of the nationwide scam. They say callers threaten to harm a family member unless they pay a fine.

Some scammers will claim to be part of the “Mexican cartel” and send graphic pictures.

Police ask if you get one of these calls to report it to the FBI.

