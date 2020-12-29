Man arrested after several gunshots fired at SW Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say he fired several gunshots at Majestic Oaks Apartments on SW 20th Ave.

Deputies said Kenneth Walker, 20, was seen on surveillance video firing a gun multiple times.

According to the arrest report, deputies were able to locate two cars connected to the shooting from descriptions given to them.

A car matching one of the descriptions was stopped in the area of SW 75th St. and SW 24th Ave. Deputies said the driver, Jordan Presley, was not in possession of a firearm but did have an outstanding warrant from Bradford County unrelated to the shooting incident.

The arrest report said another car involved was located in the Pine Ridge Neighborhood in NW Gainesville. One of the passengers was identified as Kenneth Walker. Walker later admitted to firing several gunshots during the incident.

Deputies said at least three other people are being interviewed by detectives.

“Different people telling different stories that we know are not necessarily correct based on the video that we have so we need to match the video with our facts and then charge those folks,”

Deputies are not releasing that surveillance video at this time.

Walker was charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Violent Career Criminal. He is in the Alachua County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Nearby cars at the Majestic Oaks Apartments were hit by bullets but no one was injured.

