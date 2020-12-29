Advertisement

New Elite Training facility opens in Gainesville

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the new year coming up, some people are looking to have new health and fitness goals. NUMA Speed Elite, a facility owned by former track and field Olympian Tim Montgomery, is all about shaping people, from the stay at home mom to the budding NFL star.

Montgomery started NUMA in 2012 with no facility at all, just by training athletes on a grass field at Santa Fe College. His business grew enough to where he opened a smaller facility, and eventually to the one he has now that opened in November. The new facility has an outdoor training turf, free weights, form running treadmills and more.

Professional athletes that have trained at NUMA include Gator great Percy Harvin, former Gator now Seahawks receiver Freddie Swain, and former Gator now a pitcher in the Blue Jays organization Kirby Snead.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
People over the age of 65 in Columbia, Marion and Alachua counties are now able to apply for...
COVID-19 vaccination application process
thumbnail
New restaurant coming to Tioga Town Center
thumbnail
Teen uses birthday money to buy dog toys for the Human Society of Marion County
GPD warning of phone scam
GPD warning of phone scam