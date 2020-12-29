New Elite Training facility opens in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the new year coming up, some people are looking to have new health and fitness goals. NUMA Speed Elite, a facility owned by former track and field Olympian Tim Montgomery, is all about shaping people, from the stay at home mom to the budding NFL star.

Montgomery started NUMA in 2012 with no facility at all, just by training athletes on a grass field at Santa Fe College. His business grew enough to where he opened a smaller facility, and eventually to the one he has now that opened in November. The new facility has an outdoor training turf, free weights, form running treadmills and more.

Professional athletes that have trained at NUMA include Gator great Percy Harvin, former Gator now Seahawks receiver Freddie Swain, and former Gator now a pitcher in the Blue Jays organization Kirby Snead.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.