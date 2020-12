WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - New details have been released about a deadly crash from Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 53-year-old man was killed in the crash in Williston. They say the Morriston resident hit a tree on US Highway 41 and North East 60th Street.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

