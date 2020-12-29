Advertisement

Remembering long time pastor and activist, Rev. Fred Maeweathers Sr.

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - COVID-19 has claimed yet another life in Ocala-- this time, the life of long time pastor and activist, Rev. Fred Maeweathers Sr. 

On Dec. 19, Maeweathers died after testing positive for COVID-19. Tuesday, his family put him to rest.

The small cemetery at the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church was filled with friends and family as they celebrated his life.

Maeweathers served as the pastor of the New Shady Grove Baptist Church in Ocala for more than 30 years, and was a mentor to many.

“He was a good leader, he was a good teacher, he was an educator. His dream was to be able to teach every pastor and every preacher to give them an opportunity to have education,” his son, Michael L. Maeweathers said.

And that dream of education will live on in his grandson, Michael S. Maeweathers.

“Not only was he activist or a preacher and preached at the church, he taught it at home and he taught us that a family that prays together, stays together he also educated us to continue in brotherly love. It is my desire to continue on his legacy,” Micheal S. Maeweathers said.

Fred Maeweathers Sr. died with COVID-19.

His grandson hopes that people will stand up so more people aren’t lost to the virus.

“We are now a family who has been victimized by COVID…I pray that every citizen will keep the importance of knowing that we must give back by wearing protection to our communities,” Micheal S. Maeweathers said.

The service was two hours long, as they sent Maeweathers home with his favorite hymn, flowers and most importantly love.

“If you look at his children, you can see the love from them and then you look at the students and everybody he touched, you can see the love for him,” Michael L. Maeweathers said.

