State Fire Marshal investigates multiple Hawthorne fires

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a shed fire in Hawthorne.

The Cross Creek and Windsor Volunteer Fire Departments worked together Tuesday morning to put out the blaze on Southeast 183rd Avenue.

The Cross Creek Fire Chief said they have responded to several similar fires in the last week including another shed fire across the street on Sunday night.

Crews say two these fires could be related.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.