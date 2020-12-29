Advertisement

State Fire Marshal investigates multiple Hawthorne fires

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a shed fire in Hawthorne.

The Cross Creek and Windsor Volunteer Fire Departments worked together Tuesday morning to put out the blaze on Southeast 183rd Avenue.

The Cross Creek Fire Chief said they have responded to several similar fires in the last week including another shed fire across the street on Sunday night.

Crews say two these fires could be related.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Patchy fog possible.
AJ Evening Forecast
GPD searching for burglar involved in multiple armed robberies
GPD searching for burglar involved in multiple armed robberies
COVID-19 has claimed yet another life in Ocala-- this time, the life of long time pastor and...
Remembering long time pastor and activist, Rev. Fred Maeweathers Sr.
GPD warn residents of phone scam
GPD warn residents of phone scam
COVID-19 has claimed yet another life in Ocala-- this time, the life of long time pastor and...
Remembering long time pastor and activist, Rev. Fred Maeweathers Sr.