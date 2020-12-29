Advertisement

Teen uses birthday money to buy dog toys for the Human Society of Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -A Marion county teen is embracing the gift of giving on her birthday. The Humane Society of Marion County is thanking a 15-year-old that donated toys for all the dogs at the animal shelter.

According to the humane society, Cheyenne Wolfe used her birthday money to buy the toys.

🎉🎂❤️ Thank You and Happy 15th Birthday!!! 🎉🎂❤️ Cheyenne Wolfe used her birthday money to purchase toys for every pup at...

Posted by Humane Society of Marion County Florida on Monday, December 28, 2020

If you’d like to help out, the shelter has an Amazon wishlist of everyday essentials used there.

Click here for the list.

