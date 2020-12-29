TV 20s Deck the Halls Winner: Robert Jackson & Tim Leslie of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When it comes to Christmas lights in North Central Florida, only one will take home the cake.

Although, for our Deck The Halls winner Robert Jackson and Tim Leslie, they were in it for the smiles.

Our winners get to take home a $250 gift card courtesy of Sleep Center Gainesville. Jackson came with decades of Christmas light experience in his belt and calls his creation, ‘Rejoice, your light has come!’

The display is made up of nearly 50,000 lights but Jackson’s favorite part is turning the lights on.

“That it has worked! Consistently! From the get-go, even with a little bit of rain, I was able to keep things lit which is a first for me,” added Jackson. “But, special? I mean again, I did it in memory of my mom. I do that because it was her favorite holiday and so that helps me remember her.”

Jackson’s display will be lit every night until Jan. 6.

