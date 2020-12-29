Advertisement

TV 20s Deck the Halls Winner: Robert Jackson & Tim Leslie of Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When it comes to Christmas lights in North Central Florida, only one will take home the cake.

Although, for our Deck The Halls winner Robert Jackson and Tim Leslie, they were in it for the smiles.

Our winners get to take home a $250 gift card courtesy of Sleep Center Gainesville. Jackson came with decades of Christmas light experience in his belt and calls his creation, ‘Rejoice, your light has come!’

The display is made up of nearly 50,000 lights but Jackson’s favorite part is turning the lights on.

“That it has worked! Consistently! From the get-go, even with a little bit of rain, I was able to keep things lit which is a first for me,” added Jackson. “But, special? I mean again, I did it in memory of my mom. I do that because it was her favorite holiday and so that helps me remember her.”

Jackson’s display will be lit every night until Jan. 6.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting on Saturday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Alachua County Health Department now accepts requests to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
People over the age of 65 in Columbia, Marion and Alachua counties are now able to apply for...
COVID-19 vaccination application process
thumbnail
New restaurant coming to Tioga Town Center
thumbnail
Teen uses birthday money to buy dog toys for the Human Society of Marion County
GPD warning of phone scam
GPD warning of phone scam