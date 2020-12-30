Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has approved Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester.
All Florida school districts were required by Governor DeSantis’ executive order to submit a plan due to the pandemic.
The school system had little time to create the plan after they fired and hired a superintendent just before the deadline.
