Advertisement

Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester approved by the state

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has approved Alachua County Public School’s plan for the spring semester.

All Florida school districts were required by Governor DeSantis’ executive order to submit a plan due to the pandemic.

The school system had little time to create the plan after they fired and hired a superintendent just before the deadline.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect New Year’s Day
New laws take effect New Year’s Day
LaPorte County sheriff warns seniors of phone scam
GPD warn residents of phone scam
Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say he fired several gunshots at Majestic Oaks Apartments on...
Man arrested after several gunshots fired at SW Gainesville apartment complex
Florida Highway Patrol say the Morriston resident hit a tree on US Highway 41 and North East...
One dead after crash in Williston

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Joe Clark dies at 82
Gainesville resident and former principal, Joe Clark who inspired film ‘Lean on Me’ dies at 82
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution
Governor DeSantis announces Moderna vaccine distribution to all Florida counties
Paramedic Tyler Allen of Bradford County
Bradford County Fire Rescue among first to receive COVID-19 Moderna vaccine