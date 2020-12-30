Advertisement

Bradford County Fire Rescue among first to receive COVID-19 Moderna vaccine

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bradford County Fire Rescue got right to the point in vaccinating some of their staff members courtesy of the county’s health department.

“I didn’t even know that they had given it to me when they poked me so it wasn’t bad.”

Paramedic Tyler Allen of Bradford County Fire Rescue had no clue the day would start with a pinch.

“We’ve been waiting hopefully to get it as you know, being on the front line of everything,” added Allen as he spent the morning first in line to take the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“The scientists have worked hard over the past ten months and it is crazy that we got it so quickly but I would just trust the science and definitely get it so we can hopefully get back to normal life.”

On Tuesday, 18 people within Bradford County Fire Rescue got their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nonetheless, the department is keeping close quarters with coronavirus precautions with face masks, temperature checks and sanitization.

“And what this device does is we use it to clean all of our stations, all of our ambulances, fire trucks on a regular basis,” said EMS Division Chief Dylan Rodgers. “We also do other county offices, our county manager’s office, the court room.”

The department routinely sanitizes high traffic county buildings on top of their first responder duties. With the key to cutting out COVID-19 in their belt, Chief Rodgers expressed gratitude.

“Absolutely, it means the world to me.”

The remaining staff in the department will be vaccinated throughout the week.

